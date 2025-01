إسرائيل تحاصر جنين وتجبر العائلات على المغادرة وأهالي شمال غزة يستعدون للعودة

In #Gaza:

🧒🏻Every other person is a child

🧒🏻Nearly 660,000 children remain out of school

🧒🏻Over 14,500 children have reportedly been killed in the war



Education is the lifeline to stability and a future for all children in Gaza. But with 88% of the schools damaged, the…