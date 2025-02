تعيين زعيم روحي جديد لـ«طائفة الإسماعيليين» حول العالم

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V was today named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, following the unsealing of the Will of his late father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday, aged 88.



Prince… pic.twitter.com/NXmffq5LrB