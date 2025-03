رسمياً.. تعرف إلى أوّل الفرق المتأهلة إلى «كأس العالم 2026»

🇯🇵 Japan are the FIRST team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with 3 games remaining.



🌎 It’s the first time they qualified for the tournament faster than ever before.



⚽️ Kamada Daichi and Kubo Takefusa scored to defeat Bahrain by two goals to nil.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rMC0pkMGW9