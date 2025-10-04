في ذكرى البروفسور جمعة شريحة (1929-2011)

كان جمعة محمد شريحة أستاذا متميزا في قسم الكيمياء بجامعة طرابلس. تحصل على شهادته الجامعية الأولى، درجة البكالوريوس في العلوم الزراعية، من جامعة القاهرة عام 1957، ثم أكمل دراسته في الولايات المتحدة وتحصل على درجتي الماجستير والدكتوراه في الكيمياء من جامعة أوكلاهوما عام 1962. وقد مثلت أطروحته للدكتوراه وعنوانها، “الموليبدينوم في تغذية الحيوانات المجترة – Molybdenum in Ruminant Nutrition”، إنجازًا بارزًا في حقلها، دفع هذا الإنجاز الى تكريمه كأول ليبي يحصل على درجة علمية متقدمة في الكيمياء.

عند عودته إلى ليبيا، تبنى البروفيسور شريحة تحديث التعليم والبحث العلمي في الكيمياء، وكان هذا العمل من اكبر التحديات التي قد تواجه كل انسان متميز يسعى الى خدمة حقله، وقد أُظهرا تفانيا لم يتزعزع ولم يهن على مدى عقود عمله في كل الحقول التي مارس فيها دور ريادي.

بصفته أستاذا، أشرف ورعى أجيالا من الطلاب والباحثين الشباب، الذين أصبح العديد منهم فيما بعد علماء رائدين داخل ليبيا وخارجها. ولا يزال التزامه الراسخ بالتميز الأكاديمي، والتعاون الدولي، والنهوض بالعلم الليبي مصدر إلهام دائم لأولئك الطلاب.

بصفتنا طلابا سابقين للأستاذ شريحة، حملنا في قلوبنا ذكريات عزيزة امتدت لأكثر من أربعين عاما في رفقته. لقد كان بحق شخصا استثنائيا، أثر حضوره في كل من حوله. وحتى نجسد شخصيته الاستثنائية، لا نبالغ إن قلنا إنه كان مثقفا ومهنيا بارعا من الطراز الرفيع، كانت أفعاله وقراراته تتسم بالهدوء والصدق الطبيعيين اللذين أسعدا كل من عرفه.

من أبرز الأمثلة على تفاني البروفيسور شريحة وحرصه على تحديث مناهج الكيمياء الجامعية، عمل عام 1968، وبكل حرص على ان يتحصل كل طالب في الفصل على نسخة شخصية من كتاب “الكيمياء العضوية لموريسون وبويد – Organic Chemistry- by Morison and Boyd” ، وهو كتاب دراسي كلاسيكي يحظى باحترام واسع في الجامعات بشتى انحاء العالم ربما حتى اليوم. في ذلك الوقت، كان هذا الإجراء نادرا؛ إذ اعتاد الطلاب في دراستهم الاعتماد على الملازم التي يتم إعدادها من قبل أساتذة المادة.

لم تحسن هذه المبادرة الطليعية جودة التعليم فحسب، بل أعادت صياغة تفاعل الطلاب مع المادة. بالنسبة للكثيرين، كانت هذه أول فرصة لهم للدراسة من خلال كتاب علمي عالمي المستوى مستخدم في جامعات رائدة عالميا، وبالتالي وسعت هذه التجربة آفاقهم الأكاديمية، وغرست فيهم الفخر بتعليمهم، وألهمت معيارا جديدا للدقة والاحترافية. وعلى نطاق أوسع، شكلت خطوة البروفيسور شريحة سابقة أثرت على تعليم الكيمياء في ليبيا لسنوات تالية، وأشارت إلى تحول نوعي نحو الموارد الحديثة والممارسات الأكاديمية الدولية.

إن ما يظهره تأمل أحد الطلاب السابقين ليس مجرد ذكرى معلم، بل هو الحضور الدائم للمشرف وبدقة اكثر المرشد الذي كان تأثيره مؤثرا في تشكيل حياة كل منا ومسيرتنا المهنية. تعرفت على الأستاذ شريحة لأول مرة عندما كنت احد طلابه في مادة الكيمياء العضوية أثناء دراستي الجامعية في جامعة طرابلس، ثم حظيتُ بشرف العمل تحت إشرافه في بحثي عامي 1972 و1973K وقد تركت تلك السنوات أثرًا عميقًا في نفسي استمر حتى الآن ويستمر مدى الحياة.

بالنسبة لي، لم يكن الأستاذ شريحة أستاذا ومعلما موهوبا فحسب، بل كان أيضا إنسانا استثنائيا بامتياز. فقد كان حضوره قويا، وحكمته عميقة، وشغفه بالتدريس لا يضاهى. كانت لديه طريقة فريدة متميزة في توضيح وشرح أصعب المواضيع واصرمها، وحماسه جعل من التعلم رحلة شيقة بدلا من ان تكون مهمة مرهبة. ما قدمه لي تجاوز بكثير الكيمياء، لقد غرس في قيم التفاني والانضباط والتركيز، وهي صفات شكلت مسيرتي المهنية وشخصيتي، ومنحتني إرشاداته الثقة في وقت كنت فيه لا أزال أبحث عن طريقي، ولا تزال الدروس التي تعلمتها منه عالقة في ذهني منذ ذلك الحين.

بالعودة إلى الماضي، أرى كيف امتد تأثير البرفسور جمعة إلى ما هو أبعد من حدود قاعة الدرس. لقد جسد النزاهة والإخلاص وشغفا لا ينضب للمعرفةK شجعنا على مقاربة العلم والحياة بنفس الروح. وأجيال الطلاب الذين أشرف عليهم، والذين حضوا بأرشده لهم، في ليبيا وخارجها، ما زالت تحمل إرثه إلى الأمام.

ومن الفرص التي فتحها لي، والإلهام الذي منحني إياه للسعي نحو التميز يعود الى سبعينيات وثمانينيات القرن الماضي، حيث أسس برنامج أبحاث النباتات الطبية، الذي أصبح حجر الزاوية في الدراسات الكيميائية للنباتات في ليبيا. تخصصت مجموعته البحثية في دراسة كيمياء المنتجات النباتية، مع تركيز خاص على عزل المركبات النشطة بيولوجيا وتوضيح بنيتها وقيمتها الطبية. وقد وثقت دراساتهم الرائدة التنوع الكيميائي للنباتات الليبية بشكل منهجي، وأكدت على إمكاناتها الدوائية الكبيرة.

نشر البروفيسور شريحة وزملاؤه عدة أوراق بحثية حول اللقنينات (lignans) وقلويدات الكينولين (quinoline alkaloids) المستخرجة من نبات الهابلوفيلوم (شجرة الريح)، مساهمين بذلك إسهاما كبيرا في فهم خصائصها الطبية. نشرت هذه النتائج في مجلة الكيمياء النباتية (Phytochemistry)، وهي مجلة رائدة في مجال الكيمياء النباتية.

إن توفر بحاثا بحجم البروفيسور شريحة وشخصيته هو بالفعل شهادة دامغة على أن ليبيا قد أنجبت ركائز علمية حقيقية ومنارات إرشادية ملهمة في كل مجال وفي كل نسيج اجتماعي من نسيج مجتمعها الأوسع. حياة البرفسور جمعه وإنجازاته تذكرنا بأن التقدم والتميز ليسا وليدا الصدفة، بل نتاج رؤية وتفاني والتزام راسخ بالتعليم والتعلم والمعرفة، كما جسدهما في مسيرته المهنية أستاذا ومشرفا ومسؤولا.

لا يجب Hن نكتفي بمجرد تخليد ذكرى هؤلاء الأشخاص الاستثنائيين في مجتمعنا، بل يجب علينا الاحتفاء بهم وتكريمهم ونشر قصصهم في المجتمع، لتكون ملهمة للأجيال القادمة وحتى الحاضرة. وبذلك، نحافظ على إرثهم ونضمن استمرار إلهامهم. عن طريق مشاركة تجاربهم ونشر مناقبهم، نمنح Hجيال اليوم نموذجا يحتذى به في النزاهة والمثابرة والفضول الفكري، وننير دربا للأجيال القادمة.

ولا شك ان حياة البروفيسور شريحة دليل حي على أن الأمم لا تبنى بالموارد الاقتصادية أو القوة المادية فحسب، بل بحكمة وتضحيات وإسهامات علمائها الذين يكرسون أنفسهم للنهوض بالمعرفة وتحسين أحوال شعوبهم. بالنسبة لليبيا، فإن الاحتفاء بمثل هذه الشخصيات ليس مجرد تكريم للماضي، بل هو استثمار في روح علماء وقادة ومواطني المستقبل الذين سيحملون الشعلة إلى الأمام.

النص الأصلي باللغة الإنجليزية بقلم البرفيسور جمال الدين خليل/جامعة واشنطن

يمين الصور الدكتور جمال خليل، ويسار الصورة البرفسور جمعة شريحة

Professor Giuma M. Sheriha Remembered

(1929- 2011)

Giuma M. Sheriha was a distinguished professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Tripoli. He earned his first degree, a B.Sc. in Agriculture, from Cairo University in 1957, and went on to complete both his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of Oklahoma in 1962. His doctoral thesis, “Molybdenum in Ruminant Nutrition,” marked a significant achievement, as he was recognized as the first Libyan to earn an advanced degree in chemistry.

Upon returning to Libya, Professor Sheriha embraced the challenge of modernizing chemistry education and research, demonstrating unwavering dedication over several decades. As a mentor, he guided and nurtured generations of students and young researchers, many of whom became leading scientists in Libya and abroad. His steadfast commitment to academic excellence, international collaboration, and the advancement of Libyan science continues to serve as a lasting source of inspiration.

As former students of Professor Sheriha, we carry cherished memories that span more than forty years. He was truly an extraordinary person whose presence touched everyone around him. To capture his remarkable personality, it is no exaggeration to say he was a consummate intellectual and professional of the highest caliber. In his company, his actions and decisions carried a natural ease and sincerity that enthused all who knew him.

One of the most telling examples of Professor Sheriha’s dedication to modernizing the undergraduate chemistry curriculum came in 1968, when he ensured that every student in the class received a personal copy of Organic Chemistry by Morrison and Boyd, a classic and widely respected textbook for undergraduate studies. At the time, such a measure was virtually unheard of; students were accustomed to relying on teacher-produced handouts.

This forward-thinking initiative not only elevated the quality of instruction but also reshaped students’ engagement with the subject. For many, it was their first opportunity to study from a world-class text used at leading universities worldwide. The experience broadened their academic horizons, instilled pride in their education, and inspired a new standard of rigor and professionalism. More broadly, Professor Sheriha’s action set a precedent that influenced chemistry education in Libya for years to come, signaling a shift toward modern resources and international academic practices.

What a former student’s reflection shows is not just the memory of a teacher, but the enduring presence of a mentor whose influence shaped both lives and careers.

I first came to know Professor Sheriha as a student in his senior organic chemistry class, and later had the privilege of working under his guidance as my undergraduate research advisor in 1972–73. Those years left an imprint on me that has lasted a lifetime.

To me, Professor Sheriha was not only a gifted teacher but also a remarkable human being. His presence was strong, his wisdom deep, and his passion for teaching unmatched. He had a unique way of making even the most difficult subjects clear, and his enthusiasm turned learning into an exciting journey rather than an intimidating task.

What he gave me went far beyond chemistry. He instilled in me the values of dedication, discipline, and focus—qualities that shaped both my career and my character. His mentorship gave me confidence at a time when I was still finding my way, and the lessons I learned from him have stayed with me ever since.

Looking back, I see how his influence extended far beyond the classroom. He embodied integrity, sincerity, and an endless curiosity for knowledge. He encouraged us to approach science—and life—with that same spirit. The generations of students he guided, in Libya and abroad, carry his legacy forward.

For me personally, his impact was profound. I remain deeply grateful for the wisdom he shared, the opportunities he opened, and the inspiration he gave me to strive for excellence.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he established the Medicinal Plant Research Program, which became a cornerstone for phytochemical investigations in Libya. His research group specialized in natural products and phytochemistry, with a particular emphasis on the isolation and structural elucidation of bioactive plant-derived compounds. Their pioneering studies systematically documented the chemical diversity of Libyan flora and underscored its significant pharmacological potential.

Professor Sheriha and his coauthors published several papers on lignans and quinoline alkaloids extracted from Haplophyllum species, making significant contributions to the understanding of their medicinal properties. These findings were published in Phytochemistry, a leading journal in plant-derived chemistry; Sheriha, G.M.; Abou Amer, K.M. “Lignans of Haplophyllum tuberculatum.” Phytochemistry 23 (1984): 151–153 & Sheriha, G.M.; Abou Amer, K.; Elshtaiwi, B.Z. “An alkaloid from Haplophyllum tuberculatum.” Phytochemistry 24 (1985): 884–886.

A scholar like Professor Sheriha is a powerful testament that Libya has produced true pillars and guiding beacons in every field and in every fabric of its greater society. His life and achievements remind us that progress and excellence are not accidents, but the result of vision, dedication, and an unshakable commitment to education and knowledge.

It is not enough to simply remember such extraordinary human beings, we must celebrate them, honor them, and introduce their stories to the wider society. In doing so, we keep their legacy alive and ensure that their example continues to inspire. By sharing their journeys, we give today’s professionals a model of integrity, perseverance, and intellectual curiosity to emulate, and we light a path for the next generation to follow.

Professor Sheriha’s life stands as living proof that nations are built not only on resources or power, but on the wisdom, sacrifices, and contributions of scholars who dedicate themselves to the advancement of knowledge and the betterment of their people. For Libya, celebrating such figures is not just a tribute to the past, it is an investment in the spirit of future scientists, leaders, and citizens who will carry the torch forward.

Professor Gamal Khalil

University of Washington

