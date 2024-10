لبنان.. الغارات الإسرائيلية تتواصل ومقتل 100 طفل خلال أيام

We've teamed up with @WFPLebanon to support people in southern #Lebanon.



UNICEF delivered over 10,000 liters of water, 1,000 hygiene kits, and 1,000 Laha dignity kits. But the needs are rising. Our partner @RedCrossLebanon will help distribute the supplies to more than 5,000… pic.twitter.com/mKKmw6RPsJ