من العالم.. لعبة «PUBG» تنتهي بـ«فاجعة» والعثور على جثة قاضية أمريكية

WANTED: These 2 male suspects are sought in this morning’s shooting incident at 6419 Hillcroft Ave.



They were seen in the black Toyota Corolla pictured below.



TIPS: HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward up to $5K.#Hounews https://t.co/bEuG7wIZMJ pic.twitter.com/v0C5qAtBOL