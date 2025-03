من العالم.. واقعة تهزّ الأردن ومقتل وإصابة العشرات بانهيار جليدي وفيضانات

🚨After 3 days of relentless efforts, the joint rescue op by #ITBP, Army, NDRF & state Govt. at Mana, Chamoli, successfully concludes. 46 lives saved are under medical care, 8 bodies recovered, Sniffer dogs & thermal imaging used. A testament to unwavering courage & coordination! pic.twitter.com/lJ5jCCpJAC