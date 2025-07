باكستان.. أكثر من 170 قتيلاً جراء الفيضانات والقلق يزداد على حياة الأطفال

PAKISTAN



🇵🇰 BREAKING: Chahan Dam in Pakistan's Rawalpindi collapses due to heavy floods



July 17, 2025

Rawalpindi, #Islamabad flooded after 16-hour heavy rain



Met Dept predicts intermittent heavy rain for next 24 to 48 hours, issues high flood alert



