بالفيديو.. قتلى وأضرار «غير مسبوقة» بأسوأ «حرائق غابات» في كوريا الجنوبية

BREAKING: At least 12 dead in South Korea wildfires.



A massive forest fire that began in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk, has been spreading for four days, affecting Andong, Cheongsong Juwangsan National Park, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok. The wildfire has resulted in 12 fatalities, with deaths… pic.twitter.com/uTBeBLjMWv