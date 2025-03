من العالم.. ذبح طفل سوري في لبنان وخلاف «طالبات» يتحول إلى كارثة

🚨🇺🇸 TIKTOK CHALLENGE PUTS 7-YEAR-OLD IN COMA 🚨



A 7-year-old girl spent 3 days in a coma after attempting a viral TikTok challenge: freezing a rubber stress ball, then heating it in a microwave. The ball exploded, causing severe burns. She may need a skin graft.#TikTok… pic.twitter.com/feaWpMwkm8